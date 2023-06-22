ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Randeep Hooda wraps up ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for films like ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Rang Rasiya’, ‘Sarbjit’ and several others, has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’.

The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday to share a video on the occasion of the film wrap up.

The video consists of several moments from the film’s production.

Along with the video, the actor wrote: “It’s a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film but that is a topic for another day. For now, big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast and crew, to have rallied day and night behind me through thick and thin and made it happen (sic).”

“Finally now I can eat properly, so looking forward to a scrumptious meal. Btw, there are a lot of MISCONCEPTIONS on what I ate and didn’t eat during this stretched period of shoot and I’ll clarify that VERY SOON. Vande Mataram! #ShootWrap #Gratitude,” he added.

Earlier, the first look of the film generated a lot of buzz owing to historical inaccuracies as was pointed out by the Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who said that Netaji was not inspired by Savarkar as they belonged to opposite ideologies.

‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ marks Randeep’s directorial debut.

20230622-183603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lending his voice in film, Shubman Gill reveals his favourite Spiderman...

    Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna’s iconic ‘Anand to be remade

    Ken Karunaas practising carrom for over a year for ‘Rajan Vagaira’

    Sheezan must get a chance to be heard, says friend and...