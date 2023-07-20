INDIA

Randeep Jha: In ‘Kohrra,’ we introduced all our characters through eyes of the cops

Director Randeep Jha skillfully takes audiences on a thrilling journey in ‘Kohrra’, delving into the intertwined lives of dysfunctional families, and the chilling depths of the crime. 

Set against the backdrop of the picturesque countryside of Punjab, the story revolves around the discovery of a murdered NRI just days before his wedding.

‘Kohrra’ sets itself apart by seamlessly incorporating both Hindi and Punjabi languages, a multilingual approach that adds authenticity and richness to the narrative.

Randeep emphasised the importance of silence in certain parts of the narrative, acknowledging the challenge it poses, while adding depth and suspense to the story.

He shared: “In ‘Kohrra,’ we have strived to create an immersive experience by introducing all our characters through the eyes of the cops. By delving into the hidden aspects and adding moments of silence, we aim to bring forth a narrative that resonates deeply with the audience.”

Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti portray two dedicated cops who not only unravel the mystery but also serve as the lenses through which audiences experience the intricate web of the characters.

The show offers a unique approach to character development, showcasing the depth and complexity of each individual within the backdrop of a compelling crime narrative.

It is streaming on Netflix.

2023072042198

