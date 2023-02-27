ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Randeep Rai finally bags the lead role in ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’

After failing to grab the opportunity of being part of season 1 of ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’, actor Ranndeep Rai is happy to be part of its second season and playing a lead role of Raghav the show.

He said: “I always wanted to be an actor and I had given auditions for ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 1’ for the role of Pihu’s love interest but, unfortunately, that didn’t work out. Still, I believe in the mysterious miracles of life and I was brought in to play the love interest of one of the daughters of Ram and Priya. Hard work pays off, here I am now playing a lead role in the second season of the show.”

The ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ actor shares further about his character and how he after making so many attempts now finally he became successful in grabbing the role in the show.

He shared: “I am overjoyed and ecstatic that after 9 years, things worked out and I’m part of such a legendary show. Raghav is a character that always appears unruffled with situations but inside him, there’s a constant urge to prove himself, to establish his own worth and that is something that really resonates with me. I believe playing Raghav was destined for me.”

The show has taken a 20-year-leap and the lead actors Disha Parmar, who was seen as Priya, and Nakuul Mehta, who was essaying the role of Ram have left the show and not it is shown that Ram and Priya’s children have grown up and how they are shaping up their lives.

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

