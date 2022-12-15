ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Randeep Raii talks about his appearance in ‘Meet’, giving 100% to his roles

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Randeep Raii will soon be seen in a special appearance in the TV show ‘Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’. He talked about his role and revealed that he became an actor because of Salman Khan.

“Salman Khan sir is my inspiration. I dreamed of becoming an actor after seeing him. So I think he is my inspiration because of whom I’m an actor today,” he said.

Talking about his special appearance in ‘Meet’, he said: “I’m happy and excited about the character, I’ll be playing a lawyer who will be fighting a case against Meet.”

Randeep was last seen in ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ and shared that after the show ended, he started working on himself. “I did a few music videos and focussed more on myself. I actively started going to dance classes. I am also learning martial arts. I feel that as an artist, it is important to take care of yourself because once you’re busy, you don’t get time to do such things,” he said.

He feels that in the entertainment industry, an actor’s looks and his performance both play an equal role.

“My main focus is giving my hundred per cent to whatever role I get. Looks are god-gifted. Once I’m in front of the camera I certainly feel confident because of my looks. But I believe looking good is just the half part of it, it’s your good performance which makes you complete as an actor,” Randeep concluded.

20221215-145604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akshay joins ‘Ram Setu’ stunt team to design chase & action...

    Prakash Raj’s slapping scene in ‘Jai Bhim’ triggers debate on social...

    Sunny Singh: ‘The Virgin Tree’ is going to be a different...

    ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel with original star Peter Billingsley in the...