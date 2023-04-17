INDIA

Randhawa refuses Kamal Nath’s interference in Pilot matter

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, on Monday refused to the interference of senior party leader Kamal to resolve the crisis which emerged after Sachin Pilot called a day-long fast in protest against the ‘inaction’ by Ashok Gehlot government into the alleged corruption cases that took place in the former BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje.

Claiming that he would solve the crisis himself, Randhawa said, “If I am in charge, I will solve the problem. I have no information about Kamal Nath. If you have any letter of Kamal Nath, please show it me.”

Randhawa reached Jaipur for one-to-one feedback meetings with Congress MLAs on Monday.

He claimed that a proper solution will be found in the Pilot case.

