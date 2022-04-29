ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Randheer Rai joins cast of upcoming movie ‘1920: Horrors of The Heart’

NewsWire
0
0

12:58 PM (17 minutes ago)

Actor Randheer Rai, who was last seen as an antagonist in Sunny Leone-starrer ‘Anamika’ has joined the star cast of Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film titled ‘1920: Horrors of The Heart’ starring Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma in the lead.

He says: “After the wrap of ‘Anamika’, I went to Vikram sir’s office and was honored to meet Mahesh Bhatt Sir. He appreciated me for my part in Anamika as Walia. He praised me for my transformation and effort for Walia. Vikram Sir has always supported me and encouraged me to work hard for Anamika. I have already said this, he is my mentor. I believe my job as Walia is the significant reason I received the opportunity to be part of this upcoming film.”

Randheer who has featured in movies like ‘Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty’ and ‘Poster Boys’, reveals about his role in the film and says: “I will be seen as Dhiraj and it is an extremely prominent part of the film. It’s a truly challenging and tough character. Here I will be enacting a man in his 30s to 50s. To justify the character, I’ll be applying prosthetic makeup.”

Randheer has acted in television shows like ‘Karn Sangini’ and ‘Jiji Maa’.

