The Canadian federal government has announced that it will suspend mandatory random Covid-19 testing at all airports for vaccinated travellers from June 11 to reduce traveller wait times.

Between June 11-30, mandatory randomised testing at Canadian airports will be “temporarily suspended” and unvaccinated travellers will still to be tested on-site, Transport Canada said in a statement on Friday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

“The Canadian government recognises the impact that significant wait times at some Canadian airports are having on travellers. We continue to work with airports, airlines, baggage handlers, and other partners to implement solutions to reduce delays as we approach the summer peak season,” the statement added.

According to the statement, as of July 1, all testing, including for unvaccinated travellers, will be performed off-site.

20220611-041604