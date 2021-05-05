All India NR Congress president and three term Chief Minister N Rangasamy who is heading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Union Territory of Puducherry will seek the blessings of his spiritual guru, Appa Paithiyam Swamigal at his samadhi at Salem in Tamil Nadu.

The incumbent Chief Minister has been following this practice of sitting silently at the samadhi of his spiritual guru and acting according to the intuition he gets from the guru’s samadhi. Rangasamy will understand the advice of the guru and take decisions following this advice.

After the electoral victory he had made the partymen who won assemble at the temple of his guru in Gorimedu, Salem and made offerings and held a puja at the temple. This temple was built by Rangasamy for his Guru.

AINRC leader and former minister P Rajavelu who was in the earlier cabinet while speaking to IANS said, “NR takes all important decisions of his life after offering prayers before Appa Paithiyam Swamigal and he gets an intuition from there and acts accordingly.”

When asked about the constitution of the cabinet he said, “It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister and NR is a seasoned politician and a former Chief Minister. He knows best whom all he wants in his team but one thing is sure, it will be a very good team and will work for the development of the people of Puducherry.”

The BJP, which is the junior partner in the to be sworn-in government is trying to push for a Deputy Chief Minister’s post for its leader Namassivayam who was the PWD minister in the Narayanasamy government. The BJP is also trying to increase the size of the cabinet from 6 to 7 and the approval will be taken from the Union home ministry after the government is sworn in. The BJP wants to have an equal share of ministers with the AINRC besides the Chief minister.

The two parties will conduct a one to one discussion to finalise the names of the ministers, the Speaker, Deputy Speaker ,Chief Whip and the Government Representative in New Delhi after Rangasamy returns from this pilgrimage.

–IANS

aal/bg