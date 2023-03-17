ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rani Mukerji talks paying homage to motherhood with ‘Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Rani Mukerji spoke candidly about why the film ‘Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway’ speaks to her.

Rani in an exclusive BTS clip shared with IMDb, said: “The film resonates with one emotion which is the mother’s emotion. This movie is a reminder to all children in the world that there’s no greater emotion or relationship than with a mother. As a mother, I couldn’t place myself in Sagarika’s shoes because it is a painful thought to be separated from your child.

She added: “I can’t even imagine it. Animals too have a natural instinct with their children that if someone tries to take their children away, the mother will straightaway attack. It is the same with human mothers as well. If you try to do something with their child, they will not spare you.

“You forget to say thank you to your mothers and take them for granted. I am hoping after watching this film, a lot of sons and daughters will reach out to their mothers and give them tight hugs and kisses.”

‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is directed by Ashima Chibber. It stars Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh.

The film is the true story of an Indian couple, an adaptation based on the mother – Sagarika Chakraborty’s autobiography titled ‘The Journey of a Mother’, whose children were taken away from them by the Norwegian Childcare System (Barnevernet) in 2011.

20230317-154604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital

    Shahid Kapoor beats the heat and how!

    Ranbir enjoys a meal off a banana leaf with Rajamouli, Nagarjuna

    Shruti Haasan switches from sweatpants to saree for Insta post