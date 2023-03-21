ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

As she turned 45 on Tuesday, Rani Mukerji paid visit to Kamakhya temple in Assam to thank the goddess and to seek her blessing for her film ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’. On the visit, the actress says it is important that in the most important days one should be closest to who they connect with.

About what took her to Kamakhya Temple, Rani told IANS: “It’s for my birthday because I think birthday has been very special because out of all the days and months the film (‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’) chose to be released on March, which is my birthday month and the kind of love I am receiving on my birthday it feels like a new start in my career again.”

“Also because after the pandemic time, this is my first proper release.”

“So, I want to take blessings from Maa Kali, basically say thank you and keep her blessings on (me). How much ever thank you, we say it is never enough,” said the actress, who is known to give power-packed performances.

“It is always important that in our most important days we should be closest to who we connect with.”

Rani said she is accompanied by her family and friends on her special day.

“It is great to be praying with them. It is really a good day for me today.”

