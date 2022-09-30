ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Rani Mukerji’s memoir to be released on her birthday in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Marking her debut as an author, actress Rani Mukerji tells it all in her candid autobiography, which is set to release next year on her birthday, March 21.

Rani said: “In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career.”

“I haven’t had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively. This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood.”

She added: “This one’s for my fans and for every single person who has given me boundless love and kept me grounded. I look forward to their reactions when this book releases on my birthday next year, making the day even more special!”

The memoir is a personal, disarmingly honest account of Rani’s journey. It will give readers a look into the Bollywood star’s life like never before.

HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the acquisition of actor Rani Mukerji’s autobiography to be published on March 21, 2023.

Bushra Ahmed, Senior Commissioning Editor, HarperCollins India, said: “For many of us who grew up in the 2000s, Rani Mukerji was everything an actor should be: beautiful, refreshingly different and a compelling performer.”

“She belongs to that time in cinema when stars sparkled on the silver screen without the razzle-dazzle of social media fame; an actor who stands on the might of her powerful portrayals of women in her films.”

20220930-130203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Esha Gupta shares some of her favourite things with her fans

    Sargun Mehta heaps praise on Akshay Kumar, says he gives free...

    Street artist Man Mauji, Wicked Bros come together to create 50-feet...

    Amit Mishra lends his voice to ‘Potluck’ title track