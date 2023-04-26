Former Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal on Wednesday refused to have her say on the ongoing wrestlers’ protest, which is being staged at the Jantar Mantar, here.

The ongoing protest was started after no grievances of wrestlers were resolved following an initial protest done in January this year on the alleged charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

When IANS asked Rani Rampal about whether she had thought that there would come a time when women wrestlers would have to sit in protest, she replied, “Life is very uncertain, nobody thinks that a day like this could come”.

Asked further about her reaction, Rani remained tight-lipped.

On Sunday, top wrestlers from the country, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh, and Sakshi Malik, returned to the protest site Jantar Mantar and demanded that an FIR be lodged against the WFI chief.

They are also demanding that the government should make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan.

