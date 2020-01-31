Ranji: Delhi ride Bidhuri, Dalal, Himmat 50s to reach 270/6

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Kunwar Bidhuri, Himmat Singh and Hiten Dalal scored half centuries as Delhi reached 270/6 against Gujarat at stumps on Day 1 of their Elite Group A and B Ranji Trophy clash here on Tuesday.

Opener Dalal set the tone with 69 off 130 balls, his innings laced with 10 fours, but after the Dhruv Shorey-led side were reduced to 136/5 at one stage, Himmat and Bidhuri joined hands and scored 56 and an unbeaten 78 respectively to steady the ship.

For Gujarat, Arzan Nagwaswalla was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/54.

In another Elite Group A and B tie, Andhra were bowled out for 97 while in reply Punjab were shot out for 108. At stumps, Andhra were 31/4 with skipper Ricky Bhui (8 batting) at the crease.

Siddharth Kaul and Shoaib Mohammed Khan snared five wickets each for Punjab and Andhra respectively.

In Jaipur, Mukesh Kumar grabbed six wickets as Bengal bowled out Rajasthan for 241 to remain on 47/1 at stumps on Day 1.

For Rajasthan, Manipal Lomror scored 52.

Defending champions Vidarbha were 239/6 against Kerala with veteran Wasim Jaffer (57) and Ganesh Satish (58) scoring fifties.

Samrth R scored an unbeaten 105 for Karnataka as Siddharth KV was with him on 62 not out at stumps as the team reached 233/3 against Madhya Pradesh.

Mumbai were 249/8 against Saurashtra with Sarfaraz Khan scoring 78 and continuing his rich form. Shams Mulani was unbeaten on 59.

Elsewhere, Baroda were all out for 174 with Tamil Nadu riding Abhinav Mukund’s 74 not out and L Suryaprakash’s 61 not out to reach 135/0. M Mohammed took seven wickets for TN.

–IANS

