Bihar thrashed Manipur by 220 runs in the Plate Group final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the MoinUl Haq Stadium, here on Sunday.

After getting reduced to 107/4 by stumps on the fourth day in a chase of 545, Manipur needed something spectacular on the final day to pull off a draw but they were bowled out for 324 in their second innings with Nawaz Khan claiming 5 for 95.

With this, Bihar and Manipur, the two finalists of the Plate Group, will be promoted to the Elite division next season.

Resuming Day 5, Langlonyamba Keishangbam continued to put up a fight alongside the other overnight batter, Bikash Singh. They added runs at a brisk rate to cause a bit of concern in the Bihar camp.

Bikash smashed three sixes to race to 79 whereas the skipper Keishangbam helped himself to a century. The two batters put on 140 for the fifth wicket to raise hopes of a stunning comeback for Manipur. But Nawaz dismissed Keishangbam (117) and it triggered a collapse.

From there on, Nawaz went on a roll and continued to pick up wickets, including that of Bikash (79). Lower-order batter Pheiroijam Jotin played an entertaining knock of (48 not out off just 40 balls) but that cameo was not enough as Manipur were eventually bowled out for 324.

Nawaz, who finished with five wickets in the innings, ended up with a 10-fer in the game after producing a sensational performance (five for 82) in the first innings as well.

Earlier, Sakibul Gani’s fantastic double ton (205) had helped Bihar put up 546 on the board in the first innings.

Brief scores: Bihar 546 (Sakibul Gani 205, Bipin Saurabh 155) & 335 (Sachin Kumar 132; Kishan Singha 7/94) beat Manipur 337 (Prafullomani Singh 82; Nawaz Khan 5/82) & 324 (Langlonyamba Keishangbam 117; Nawaz Khan 5/95) by 220 runs

