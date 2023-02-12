SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Vasavada guides Saurashtra to final with 4-wicket win over Karnataka

After his brilliant double-century in the first innings, Arpit Vasavada followed up his with a vital unbeaten 47 to guide Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final with a four-wicket win over Karnataka in the semi-final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

Vasavada’s knock helped Saurashtra chase down the target of 115 in the 35th over.

With spinner Krishnappa Gowtham running through Saurashtra’s batting order by removing Sheldon Jackson, Vishvaraj Jadeja and Chirag Jani, Saurashtra were struggling at 42 for 5. But, Chetan Sakariya scored a crucial 47-ball 24 and also stitched a key partnership of 63 runs with Vasavada to almost seal the win for his team.

Both Vasavada and Sakariya played with freedom and struck some lovely shots. Sakariya survived a very close LBW shout while facing Gowtham with off-spinner and close-in fielders appealed vociferously but it was turned down.

Gowtham also beat Sakariya on the outside edge but couldn’t manage to dismiss him. It was eventually Vasuki Koushik, who removed Sakariya. Prerak Mankad and Vasavada then did the finishing job.

For Karnataka, Gowtham and Koushik took three wickets each.

Earlier, Nikin Jose smashed a superb 161-ball 109 to give Karnataka a glimmer of hope of registering a come-from-behind win. He also strung together vital stands of 35 and 60 with Gowtham and Vyshak respectively. On the other hand, Sakariya and D Jadeja took eight scalps between them.

Brief scores: Karnataka 407 (Mayank Agarwal 249; Chetan Sakariya 3-73) and 234 (Nikin Jose 109, Mayank Agarwal 55; Chetan Sakariya 4-45) lost to Saurashtra 527 (Arpit Vasavada 202, Sheldon Jackson 160; Vidwath Kaverappa 5-82) and 117/6 (Arpit Vasavada 47 not out; V Koushik 3-32, K Gowtham 3-38) by four wickets.

