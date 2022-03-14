SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Ranji Trophy: Kushagra, Nadeem take Jharkhand to record 880 against Nagaland

By NewsWire
Kumar Kushagra scored 266 off just 270 deliveries and Shahbaz Nadeem struck 177, helping Jharkhand continue to torment Nagaland’s bowlers in the pre-quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

After two days of determined batting, Jharkhand continued to pile the misery on a hapless Nagaland attack, finally folding for a massive 880 on the third day in Kolkata. Shahbaz Nadeem, who was on 123 overnight, finished on 177, while No. 11 Rahul Shukla remained unbeaten on 85, as the final-wicket stand yielded 191.

In reply, Nagaland were tottering at 130 for 4 with Chetan Bist batting on 46 with Abu Nechim on 13.

Jharkhand began Day 2 on 402 for 5 and resumed their process as Kushagra found his next able ally in Anukul Roy. Earlier, he had already added 175 runs for the fifth wicket with Virat Singh.

The Kushagra-Anukul pair added another stand in excess of 100, with Anukul getting a brisk half-century. After Anukul, it was Shahbaz Nadeem who piled the misery on a hapless Nagaland attack, making 177 runs. He and Kushagra added 166 for the seventh wicket, taking the team total past 650.

It was a brief relief for Nagaland as Kushagra fell after a scintillating knock that involved 37 fours and 2 sixes. But at the other end Nadeem, who has one previous first-class hundred to his name added another to it in the company of the team’s No. 11 Rahul Shukla.

By stumps, Nadeem reached 177 — his best first-class score — and Shukla had 85 to his name while Jharkhand amassed 880, their highest-ever total since featuring in the Ranji Trophy since 2005.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 880 (Kushagra 266, Nadeem 177, Shukla 85 not out; Lemtur 4-179) Nagaland 130 for 4 (Bist 46 not out, Mundhe 39, Nadeem 1-17) lead by 750 runs

