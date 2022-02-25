Ranji Trophy: Nair, Krishna put Karnataka in control; Shrikant, Ganesh shine for Nagaland, Vidarbha

Karun Nair’s brilliant knock and Prasidh Krishna’s six-wicket haul put Karnataka in control while Shrikant Mundhe and Ganesh Satish’s with their superb double tons shined for Nagaland and Vidarbha on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy matches on Friday.

Nair played a lone hand of 175 before Karnataka were bowled out for 302. But it was Prasidh Krishna’s six-wicket haul that put them well and truly in control.

After an opening stand of 55, Krishna wreaked havoc in the middle order bowling out Jammu & Kashmir for 96 with the pacer returning 6-35. In reply, led by an opening stand worth 106 between Ravikumar Samarth (62) and Devdutt Padikkal (49), Karnataka extended their lead to 337.

Top batting performances of the Day

In the Plate contest between Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, Shrikant Mundhe scored a brilliant double ton, carrying on from being unbeaten on 70 overnight. He scored 207 off 302 before being dismissed by Yab Niya. Wicketkeeper Chetan Bisht then led Nagaland to 413/5 at stumps on Day 2 with an unbeaten 107, with their lead extending to 197 runs.

On the other hand, Vishnu Solanki led Baroda to a 230-run lead over Chandigarh with an unbeaten 103. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, opener Jyotsnil Singh (96) and Solanki batted well to ensure Baroda’s domination on the second day as well after having bowled out Chandigarh for 168 on the opening day.

Meanwhile, Het Patel added to his overnight score of 146 before being dismissed for 185, but Karan Patel’s 120 took Gujarat to 388 before they were bowled out as Nidheesh returned a five-wicket haul and Basil Thampi, four. However, Rohan Kunnummal’s counter-attacking 129 off 171 kept Kerala in the game with contributions from skipper Sachin Baby (53) and Ponnam Rahul (44) to reduce the deficit to 111 at stumps.

Baba Indrajith (127) and Baba Aparajith’s tons carried Tamil Nadu to 470 before they declared against Chhattisgarh, having added 206 for the third wicket. A late cameo from Shahrukh Khan (61) took them towards the 400-run mark, but Aparajith carried on before being dismissed for 166. In reply, Chhattisgarh were reduced to 105/5.

Ganesh Satish’s massive 275 and Akshay Wadkar’s 145 took Vidarbha to 569 before they declared against Maharashtra, while Chirag Jani stretched his overnight unbeaten 125 to 235 before Saurashtra were bowled out for a mammoth 501 by Odisha.

After twin tons for Punjab as Mandeep Singh (159 not out) and Anmol Malhotra (100) took Punjab to 444, Haryana skipper Himanshu Rana kept his side in the game with an unbeaten 113, having added 139 with Yashu Sharma (69).

Top bowling performances of the Day

Shams Mulani’s six-wicket haul helped Mumbai restrict Goa to 327 after having resumed the day on 114/2. After being reduced to 180/6, Eknath Kerkar’s 71 and Lakshay Garg’s 59 helped give them a sizeable lead. However, Prithvi Shaw gave Mumbai a solid start in the second innings to reduce the deficit to 107 but was dismissed for a 47-ball 44.

On the other hand, Mayank Mishra’s four-wicket haul reduced Rajasthan to 117/5, still trailing by 220, putting Uttarakhand in firm control. Earlier, Swapnil Singh fell just short of a century, dismissed for 97, but a handy 61 from Dikshanshu Negi took Uttarakhand to 337 before they were bowled out.

Resuming the day on 277/3, Andhra would’ve been disappointed to be bowled out for just 389 despite 149 from skipper Ricky Bhui. It was a six-wicket haul from Pulkit Narang that turned the game on its head as he returned 6-56 before the batsmen took Services to 75/2 trailing by 314 runs.

