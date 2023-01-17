Seasoned Delhi player Nitesh Rana grabbed a stunner of a catch on Tuesday to dismiss Mumbai batter Prasad Pawar in their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

Rana, who turned Entrepreneur recently with the launch of his gym ‘NevRst’, made a strong comeback to the Delhi team, with a stunning catch that helped the hosts dismiss Mumbai for 293 in their first innings in the four-day encounter.

Winning the toss Delhi elected to bowl at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against a strong Mumbai team. The Delhi bowlers exploited the conditions well and had Mumbai on the backfoot right from the start.

The highlight of the day came in the 36th over when Rana took a sharp catch to dismiss Prasad Pawar, who was looking steady on 25.

Rana, fielding in the first slip, dived to his left to take a superb catch to dismiss the batsman off Pranshu Vijayran.

The Delhi team overall played well with Vijayran taking 4-66 in 20 overs to wrap up Mumbai’s innings at 293 at the end of the day’s play. Sarfaraz Khan steered Mumbai to a respectable total with a brilliant 125 (155b, 16×4, 4×6). Prithvi Shaw, who scored a triple hundred in the previous match against Assam, contributed 40 runs to the score.

