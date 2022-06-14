Himanshu Mantri’s maiden first-class century bailed Madhya Pradesh out from a precarious situation of 97 for 4 while Yashasvi Jaiswal rode his luck to make second successive first-class ton to help Mumbai reach 260 for 5 on the first day of the Ranji Trophy semifinals here on Tuesday.

Electing to bat, Madhya Pradesh lost some early wickets but Mantri and Akshat Raghuvanshi made a 123-run partnership before the latter was trapped leg before by Akash Deep on 63.

At the end of the day’s play, Madhya Pradesh were 271/6 with Mantri 134 not out and Puneet Datey in the middle.

In another match, Uttar Pradesh elected to bowl and dented Mumbai early with the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw. However as the day progressed the conditions became easier for batting and Jaiswal made three half-century stands with Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan and Hardik Tamore en route to his century. After reaching his milestone, Jaiswal immediately got out when he tried to guide a leg-side delivery from Karan Sharma.

Mulani and Tamore saw through the last half an hour of play safely and went to stumps unbeaten on 10 and 51 respectively.

Brief Scores:Madhya Pradesh 271/6 (Himanshu Mantri 134 not out, Akshat Raghuvanshi 61; Mukesh Kumar 2-45, Akash Deep 2-55) vs Bengal

