Ranji Trophy Semifinals: Mumbai continue to dominate UP, MP in strong position against Bengal

Mumbai continued their domination over Uttar Pradesh while Madhya Pradesh were also in a strong position against Bengal on the third day of their respective Ranji Trophy semifinal matches, here on Thursday.

Mumbai were 133/1 in their second innings at stumps on Day, leading UP by 346 runs. Skipper Prithvi Shaw led from the front and scored 64 in 71 balls. He scored 64 off the 66 runs in the opening stand with his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal staying put on 0 right through.

Jaiswal, the first innings centurion, dug in even as Shaw stroked twelve boundaries in quick time after being dropped early. Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 not out), Armaan Jaffer (32 not out) were unbeaten at crease for Mumbai at the end of third day’s play.

Earlier in the day, UP collapsed in reply to Mumbai’s first innings total of 393. Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi and Tanush Kotian picked three wickets apiece to restrict UP to just 180.

The two overnight batters, Madhav Kaushik and Karan Sharma had put on a 60-run stand but the innings fell apart after the duo were dismissed, as UP lost seven wickets for 84 runs. Shivam Mavi’s 48, including two sixes, lent the total some respectability but could not stop Mumbai’s domination.

In another semifinal, Bengal could not bag the first innings lead as they suffered another collapse despite centuries from their overnight batters – Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmed. The duo had helped the innings recover through a 183-run stand but the tide turned once again after Tiwary was dismissed for 102.

Bengal, who had lost their first five for just 54, lost their last five wickets for the addition of a mere 36 runs as Madhya Pradesh gained a crucial 68-run first innings lead. Saransh Jain, who triggered the collapse with two wickets in an over ended up with a three-wicket haul just like Kumar Kartikeya and Puneet Datey.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh put in a strong, resolute performance with Rajat Patidar unbeaten on 63 and going through wicketless in the final session. He put on 73 with Aditya Shrivastava after Shubham Sharma was forced to retire hurt after being hit by a bouncer at the stroke of Tea, a Cricbuzz report said.

Madhya Pradesh ended the day in the driver’s seat with a lead of 231.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai 393 (Hardik Tamore 115 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 100; Karan Sharma 4-46) & 133/1 (Prithvi Shaw 64, Yashasvi Jaiswal 35 not out) lead Uttar Pradesh 180 all out (Shivam Mavi 48; Tushar Deshpande 3-34) by 346 runs

20220616-201204

