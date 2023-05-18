Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state government would make efforts for developing the area around Ranjit Sagar dam, especially the Dhar Kalan block, as an ideal tourist destination.

He said there is a huge potential for developing this area as a tourist destination for which concerted efforts will be made, adding that due to negligence of the successive state governments the area has been ignored in development.

Mann said the untapped potential of tourism in this area will harnessed for attracting the tourists to this land with immense natural beauty.

The Chief Minister asked the officers to prepare a detailed blueprint for the development of the entire region so that a major fillip can be given to tourism sector in the state. “This area is blessed with bounty of natural resources which can attract the tourists from across the globe.”

He said there is the need for promotion of economic activity in the region, thereby transforming the lives of people.

The Chief Minister said the government has already cleared adventure tourism policy for the promotion of water sports which can also be implemented here.

He envisioned that the day is not far when after sprucing up the infrastructure, this region becomes a hub of the tourists across the country.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also visited the Ranjit Sagar Dam and paid tributes to those who were killed during the dam construction. He also inspected the site of the Shahpur Kandi barrage project and reviewed the ongoing work.

