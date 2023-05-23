Assam’s Mayur Hazarika, who secured fifth rank in the UPSC civil services exam 2022, wants to join the Indian Foreign Service.

Hazarika (26), who is a doctor by profession, hails from Tezpur town in the state. Impressively, he cleared the UPSC on his first attempt without any formal coaching while continuing to work as a medical professional for the National Health Mission, Assam.

Hazarika told reporters, “I am overjoyed. Such a high rank on my first attempt was not what I had anticipated. I want to join the foreign service and serve my country, but it would depend on what duty is assigned to me.”

Overjoyed with Haarika’s performance, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter, “Heartiest congratulations Mayur Hazarika for your outstanding performance in the 2022 UPSC civil services exam results. By securing fifth All India Rank, you have made us all so very proud. Your achievement will inspire our youth to aspire for the best. Well done, and my blessings.”

Hazarika completed his Class 10 from the Don Bosco School in Tezpur in 2015 and his Class 12 from the Ramanujan Junior College in Nagaon in 2017. He secured 10th position in the Class 10 board exams, and stood ninth in the Class 12 boards.

The 26-year-old then joined the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital from where he earned his MBBS degree. After that, Hazarika began working as a doctor for the state government’s health department along with pursuing his preparation for the civil services exam.

While his mother is a homemaker, Hazarika’s father works as an engineer with the state government.

Meanwhile, five others from Assam — Mohammad Idul Ahmed, V. Soilemthang Vaiphei, Diksha Langthasa, Nivedita Das and Manasjyoti Das — also cracked the UPSC exam.

