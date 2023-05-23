ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rannvijay on ‘City Of Dreams’ role: Imagine how Elon Musk would’ve made a difference in politics

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Rannvijay Singha in the new addition to the season 3 ‘City Of Dreams’.

Opening up about his character, Singha said: “This was a really interesting character, something that I’ve never played before. He is a well-meaning guy who stays on his own and in his own world but he controls the world outside through the media and through his wealth.”

“The research for this was done by spending a lot of time with Nagesh Kukunoor, because when he writes he has the full research behind it. So, I asked him many questions about why my character would do anything. Imagine how Elon Musk would have made a difference in the world of politics.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series stars versatile actors Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, Singha and many others in pivotal roles.

The series will stream from May 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230523-115603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Boys’ actor Antony Starr arrested in Spain for alleged assault

    Hrithik Roshan breaks the internet with his viral dance videos

    Ballerina Jacqueline Fernandez sets Instagram afire

    Alma Hussein talks about her TV debut in ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’