Ranveer, Arjun in love with Anushka’s boss lady look

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to make a statement with her plaid jumpsuit look with formal twist, leaving actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor gushing about her fashionable outing.

The actress on Saturday posted a series of photographs of her look for an event in Mumbai.

She picked a blue and white Gucci checkered jumpsuit, combining it with a matching blazer. She added drama to her look with a white shirt and black tie, and completed the look with a bling of ear-shaped gold ear cuff. In make-up department, the actress opted for minimal make-up with dewy base, flushed cheeks and mascara. She kept her hair loose.

“Suited and booted,” she captioned one image, and wrote “can’t hear the haters” with a close-up shot, where she is seen wearing the statement gold ear cuff.

“Just casually fixing my hair,” she posted with one image.

The actress won several compliments for her look.

Her “Band Baaja Baaraat” co-star Ranveer Singh commented “Sooper” in one image, and “Love it” on another.

Arjun Kapoor used a line from the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor song from their hit “Hero No. 1” to express his views, saying: “Sona kitna Sona hai”.

Actress Dia Mirza commented “love you” with a heart emoji, while style gurus Rhea Kapoor and Manish Malhotra appreciated the look with hearts and fire emojis.

