Ranveer brings a smile on many faces as takes selfies with everyone in reality show

Ditching his erratic schedule, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh brought a smile on many faces as he took out time to click photographs with contestants, their family members and even audiences during his promotion of his film ‘Cirkus’ on a reality show.

As part of the promotions, Ranveer has been visiting the sets of popular television shows like Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra, The Kapil Sharma Show and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs.

Since everyone on these sets want pictures with Ranveer, he prefers taking individual photos instead of a group picture to make everyone feel special.

He was recently seen smiling and posing for selfies with all the young participants on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’.

The parents clapped for Ranveer seeing him click pictures with each and every kid. That’s not all. As a mark of respect, Ranveer also went up to the parents and interacted with them heartily.

The parents later said they’ve never seen an actor be so genuine and nice with them on the sets.

‘Cirkus’ stars Ranveer in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo role. ‘Cirkus’ is based on William Shakespeare’s play ‘The Comedy of Errors’.

20221215-171205

