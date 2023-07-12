INDIA

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is all geared up for the release of Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, has dropped a glimpse of his final dubbing portion for the film.

Taking to Instagram Story, Ranveer shared a photo from the dubbing studio, wherein he can be seen donning a plain white tee, with headphones around his head. He captioned it with, “Finishing touches #RRKPK @dharmamovies”.

The romantic family saga which stars Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer, also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28.

