ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranveer dedicates his IFFM win to 1983 World Cup winning squad

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently won the Best Actor of the Year award for his role as Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial ’83’ at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM), is chuffed with his victory and dedicated the honour to every member of Kapil Dev’s World Cup winning squad.

The actor said that ’83’ will always be one of the most cherished films in his filmography: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the jury members at IFFM for bestowing me with the Best Actor of the Year Award for my role as Kapil Dev ’83’ one of the most loved films of my career! It’ll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography.”

He further mentioned that he will forever cherish the process of making ’83’, “But more than the accolades, it’s the process of making this film that I will cherish the most. I’m grateful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity, for guiding me and for inspiring me with his leadership. I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very, very warm bond.”

Dedicating the honour to every member of 1983 Indian squad, he added: “I dedicate this honour to Kapil’s Devils, a fine bunch of gentlemen who dared to dream, who through their efforts and achievements showed us that we Indians can be the best in the world.”

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

20220815-140806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Soha Ali Khan: OTT content is so exciting, I’m driven to...

    Now, David Warner’s kids dance to ‘Saami’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

    Pawan Kalyan to restart shooting for epic drama ‘Hari Hara Veera...

    Oprah Winfrey wasn’t allowed to bring a camera to Bachchan House....