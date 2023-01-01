ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranveer posts cryptic New Year video on Insta; ‘Cirkus ka sadma’, say fans

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s New Year message has put his fans in a place of confusion.

The actor took to his Instagram shortly after the arrival of 2023 and shared a clip from the 1994 Tom Hanks’ classic ‘Forrest Gump’. It shows Hanks’ titular character wishing a happy New Year to Gary Sinise’s character of Lieutenant Dan Taylor, who lost his limbs during the Vietnam War.

As Forrest wishes him, Gary sits in silence contemplating the void brought upon him by life. This is quite unusual for Ranveer, who otherwise is known for his infectious energy and livewire vibe that can light up any event.

While many would wonder what compelled the actor to put up such a post, a cursory look at the public response to his past releases would point to the actor feeling under-appreciated.

2022 has been a terrible year for Ranveer on the work front as two of his films tanked at the box-office, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and the recent Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Cirkus’.

One user commented under the video: “Cirkus film pitneka sadma laga hai bhaiko (the trauma seems to stem from the poor response to Cirkus).”

Another commented: “Comeback badiya hoga king we believe in you, happy new year (you will have a great comeback).”

Prior to this, his much-anticipated ensemble film, the sports drama ’83’ too sank at the box-office without a trace.

The actor still has a big ticket release in the form of the Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which again stars an ensemble star cast of Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer’s ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt and Shabana Azmi.

The film, which is KJo’s first feature directorial in six years, has booked the release date of April 28.

