After a rocking start with ‘Simmba’, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh are teaming up once again ‘Cirkus’. This action packed entertainer is slated to release in cinemas worldwide just ahead of Christmas.

While it was reported that the shooting for the movie is all wrapped, as per reports Rohit Shetty has decided to shoot a few additional scenes for the movie in Mumbai. Reportedly, the principal cast if the movie is required for these scenes.

‘Cirkus’ features Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma and a whole host of celebrated ensemble cast members.

As per a report in a daily news outlet, Rohit Shetty has arranged for a 7 to 10 days shooting schedule and he needs this for some patch scenes, involving the principal cast.

Ranveer Singh, has, in fact started shooting his portion from July 21 at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. This additional leg of shooting is expected to be wrapped up by end of July and then the movie will officially start post production. Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Cirkus’, which is being produced and directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie will release in theatres on December 23, 2022.