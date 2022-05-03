Actor Ranveer Singh who is known for his abundant energy and never ending well of enthusiasm was part of the ‘DID Little Masters’ reality TV show as part of promotions for his upcoming movie, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.

The actor shared moments from his appearance on the show and the fun he had with the junior contestants as well as the judges of the show.

Decked in an eye-popping colorful swirl print shirt and black pants, Ranveer flirted with celebrity judge Mouni Roy and told her, “Mouni ji, desh me heatwave chal raha hai, kuch to raham karo (The entire country is reeling under a heatwave, have some mercy). Waise if things get too hot in here, I have got this (shows a fire extinguisher).”

Mouni Roy was dressed in a black and silver scorcher of an ensemble. Ranveer also shared pictures of him and another judge Sonali Bendre. The two took centre stage and tried their hands at some shayri (poetry) from Sonali’s movie, ‘Sarfa’.

Besides this, Ranveer also shared a tongue in cheek image of him and judge, Remo D’Souza holding hands and captioned the picture, “Throwback to when @remodsouza and I used to take long walks on Juhu beach.”

If this wasn’t enough the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor also joined the junior contestants on stage and danced his heart out. Each of the contestants was dressed in costumes that Ranveer has worn in his previous films like ‘Simmba’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and so on.

The soon to be released movie has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is touted as a social comedy. The movie is about Jayeshbhai played by Ranveer Singh, who is the son of the village head and is under tremendous pressure to produce a male heir. Already a father of a daughter, when his family learns that the second child his wife (Shalini Pandey) is expecting is also a girl, they force the couple to terminate the pregnancy forcing timid Jayeshbhai to step up and protect his family.

Along with Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey, the film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani and will release in theatres on May 13, 2022.