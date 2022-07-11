Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has become an A-list celebrity of B-town in the last few years. He has delivered several big blockbusters and proven his acting mettle over and over again with stellar performances in ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Gully Boy’ and others.

He is the most sought after and the most bankable star of Bollywood currently. While Ranveer is a very busy man with back-to-back projects lined up, it seems like the star has managed to tear himself away from work long enough to make some investments – specifically in real estate.

As per reports, the ‘Gully Boy’ actor has purchased a swanky sea facing quadruplex worth Rs. 119 crores ($15 million) in the same neighbourhood as Bollywood’s two biggest Khans – Salman and Shahrukh.

In fact, the actor has paid a whopping Rs. 7.13 crores ($899,000) in stamp duty alone (it’s a pre-requisite amount that needs to be paid to register a property and is usually a percentage of the total value of the property).

The quadruplex apartment that Ranveer has purchased falls between Shahrukh Khan’s enviable mansion ‘Mannat’ and Salman Khan’s humble and homey Galaxy Apartment.

As per reports, the apartment is from the 16th to the 19th floor of the building and covers a total square feet carpet area of 11,266 and apart from this it also has 1,300 square feet of exclusive terrace facing the Arabian Sea.

In terms of price, it appears that Ranveer has paid a super high premium amount of Rs. 1 lakh ($1,260) per square feet!

Ranveer Singh has purchased this four floored apartment in a building called Sagar Resham which stands across from Bandra’s high profile Band stand area and he has acquired this property through his firm called Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP. Ranveer and his father Jugjeet Sunder Singh Bhavnani are listed as directors of that firm.

It’s clear that Ranveer is planning to live life larger than king size and not only is he the proud owner of a lavish living space, this purchase also grants him access to 19 parking lots in the building. For the unversed, in a city like Mumbai (much like New York or London), a parking lot is worth more than the value of owning a house as road and parking space are an ultra-premium in a bustling and busy city like Mumbai.