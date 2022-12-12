ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranveer Singh carries child to protect him from crowd during film promotion

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh turned into a real-life hero as he carried a child and protected him from a crowd.

The video of him carrying the child has gone viral on social media. It happened while he was promoting his upcoming comedy entertainer ‘Cirkus’, directed by Rohit Shetty, at the Malad Masti event in the suburbs of Mumbai.

Ranveer noticed a small child crying and getting pushed in the crowd.

He picked up the child up to protect him in the chaos and made sure that he got back safely to his guardians.

A video of the gesture is winning hearts on social media.

“Ranveer is such a good soul that my heart can’t handle… Such a gem!,” wrote a fan club as the caption.

His upcoming film ‘Cirkus’ stars Ranveer in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It also features Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in special appearances.

‘Cirkus’ is based on William Shakespeare’s play ‘The Comedy of Errors’.

20221212-185803

