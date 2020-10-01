Ranveer Singh could be a great sexologist, Bhumi Pednekar reveals why

Bhumi Pednekar feels that actor Ranveer Singh could have made for a good sexologist, if had to choose an alternate career.

On Neha Dhupia’s chat show ‘No Filter Neha’, when Bhumi was asked to name an actor who can be a good ‘sex upchaar doctor’, the actress said, “I think Ranveer will have some great hacks.”

Bhumi was a casting director earlier and spoke about auditioning Ranveer for ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ during which she found that his energy was just amazing.

“It was great fun yaar, his energy was just amazing, I was blown away. I was so intimidated by him because I was like, my god what a fantastic actor and what energy. From whatever I’ve heard from Shanoo (Sharma, casting director at Yash Raj Films) he is as authentic as it gets,” she said.

Speaking about the lockdown blues, the actress said, “You know I had these great summer plans but then I think about it and I’m like, ‘Bhumi, your problems are so first world, get a grip on your life and just be thankful that you are in this safe space with your family.’ They are safe and you know as actors, we are one of the few people that still have their shop rolling. Let’s be real. That’s very rare and we are very blessed.”