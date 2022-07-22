Ranveer Singh’s fans are in for some shock and awe as the actor did his boldest photoshoot yet. For Paper magazine, Ranveer posed completely nude and the pictures will leave his fans and followers in shock

This photoshoot is evidently paying a homage to Burt Reynolds’ memorable 1972 shoot that he did for Cosmopolitan Magazine.

As soon as the pictures were posted on social media, they went viral and fans of the actor were stunned by Ranveer’s confidence.

One fan commented, “I love how he’s so confident in his sexuality.” While another fan wrote, “The sexiest star of Bollywood right now.”

He was also interviewed by the magazine and for that particular piece they have dubbed him as “the last Bollywood superstar”.

In his interview, Ranveer spoke about how the last two years of pandemic have affected him. He said, “Everything’s gone to shit. I understand that this journey of life is an agonizing f**king journey. It’s agonizing to just exist. I am hyper-sensitive to everything around me, it’s just the way I am, it’s how I’m wired. I feel a lot more. If I’m angry, I get really f**king angry, if I’m sad I get really f**king sad, if I’m happy I get really f**king happy. It is very difficult, and I get overwhelmed on a daily basis.”

Ranveer Singh is well known in B-Town as one of the most energetic actors and he shared that in fact he has a “very dystopic view, a very cynical understanding of the world,” he said and added, “I really believe in the Ghor Kaliyuga, the worst part of the Kaliyuga.”

When he was asked about the photoshoot and going bare for it, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor said, “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been d**n f**king naked. You can see my f**king soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.” Ranveer’s last release, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ tanked at the box office and it didn’t get any better when the movie premiered on OTT. His upcoming releases are Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, which releases in December 2022 and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.