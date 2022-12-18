ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranveer Singh credits Govinda with introducing Bollywood to rap

Ranveer Singh stuns the judges including Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty with his rapping style. He also revealed that it was his ideal Govinda, who introduced the concept of rap in Bollywood.

Rohit says that he has hidden talents and asks Ranveer to show his rap.

Ranveer surprises the contestants, judges, and Jacquline Fernandes with his rendition of the song ‘Meri Baatein Sunkar Hasna Nahi’ featured on Govinda from his 1995 film Gambler also starring Shilpa Shetty. The song was originally sung by Devang Patel.

Afterward, Rohit also praised Kolkata’s Bidipta Chakroborty for her melodious performance on the romantic song from the movie ‘Mohra’ called ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ along with the singer and host Aditya Narayan.

Rohit says: “You did amazing. So far I have heard many voices here and all have the qualities of a professional singer.”

Judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, ‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

