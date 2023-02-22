ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranveer Singh discusses ‘Air’, VFX of the film with Ben Affleck

NewsWire
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently played in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game for Dwayne Wade’s team, interacted with Hollywood stars Ben Affleck, Vin Diesel and Micheal B. Jordan of ‘Black Panther’ fame. His interactions with the actors revolved around films.

The ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’ star also spoke to Pakistani female education activist Malala Yousafzai.

Giving insight into Ranveer’s interaction, a source said: “Being a movie star, Ranveer’s conversation with actors present at the game were about films. With Ben Affleck it was about the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Air’ and VFXA in general, with Vin Diesel he spoke about mounting action franchise films.”

“Micheal B. Jordan and Ranveer discussed their larger than life action hero characters,” the source added.

Michael B. Jordan also followed Ranveer on Instagram and commented ‘Smooooth!!’ on his NBA picture.

