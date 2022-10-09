ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranveer Singh gets NBA legend Shaq to dance to ‘Khalibali’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh danced with NBA star Shaq, also known as Shaquille O’Neal, on his popular number ‘Khalibali’ from the film ‘Padmaavat’.

Ranveer, who is appointed as the NBA brand ambassador for India, took to Instagram where he shared a video with the NBA legend. The two are seen doing the hook step of the number.

“Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! Y @shaq,” Ranveer wrote for the caption.

Ranveer’s friends such as Varun Dhawan, Dino Morea and singer Tesherr couldn’t stop commenting on the video.

Varun wrote: “Shaq attack.”

“He’s huge,” wrote Dino.

The “Jalebi Baby’ hitmaker said: “cultural ambassador #1”

“Shaqaaal,” wrote rapper Badshah.

On the work front, Ranveer currently has two films in his kitty: ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ and ‘Cirkus.’

20221009-135803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oscar Isaac reveals the key to playing Moon Knight in the...

    Ryan Reynolds: I fell in love with character of Guy from...

    3 years of #Omerta: Hansal Mehta calls it a film ‘I’m...

    Kausar Munir: Poetry is self-expression, song writing is customised job