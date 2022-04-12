Bollywood’s top star, its most bankable actor, Ranveer Singh is all geared up for the release of his next movie, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. According to the actor, the best thing about acting is that an actor can live many lives.

Speaking to a portal, the ‘83’ actor said, “For me, the best thing about being an actor is that you can live so many lives and experience so much because each character that I choose to play are remarkably different from one another. When people saw ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, they felt for the longest time that I was a boy who was born and brought up in Delhi.”

The actor added to this and said, “This has happened many times during the course of my 11-year career and that to me is the biggest compliment because I like to convince people that I can transform myself into anyone.”

Ranveer Singh was also clear on one thing that he does not want to get typecast in the industry and among his audiences. He said that he, therefore, puts a lot of thought into choosing the right projects which will leave his audiences spellbound with his performances.

Speaking about his upcoming movie ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, Ranveer said, “I have a personal ambition to never be typecast and it’s a tough one but I choose my scripts quite cleverly. ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ presented me with a huge opportunity to play a character with no reference point all over again. I think I really manifest these roles into my life.”

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ will be released under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner and it also stars Shalini Pandey, who starred in the popular south movie ‘Arjun Reddy’ (remade in Hindi as ‘Kabir Singh’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani).

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ will release in cinemas worldwide on May 13, 2022.