Actor Ranveer Malik is seen playing an antagonist in the new television show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’. He says he is playing a negative role for the first time and loves it.

He is seen as Rahul, the lead character Mohan’s (Shabir Ahluwalia) younger brother in the show.

“I love my character in the show as he is a carefree, outrageous, rebellious and spoiled brat, who says and does anything to make his brother Mohan aka Shabir Ahluwalia’s life more difficult. In short, he’s a negative character and will add lots of spice to the show. Personally, it’s my first attempt at playing a negative character and I am loving it,” he says.

Talking about how he came on board, the actor says that he loved everything about the show, including the title.

“Well, I am a big devotee of Lord Krishna and Shiva and have grown up listening to the stories of Lord Krishna. The only pure love story that I have felt connected to is of Radha/Krishan or you can say Radha/Mohan and when I heard the story of this show, I was delighted to be part of it. Lord Krishna is someone who is so close to my heart,” he says.

The show is based in Vrindavan. Talking about the same, he says: “Vrindavan is a beautiful, spiritual and mysterious place. There, there is this place called Nidhivan (a mystery place where lord Krishna indulges in Raas Leela every day after night falls). Being a devotee of Lord Krishna, I felt instantly connected when I heard that the backdrop of the show is in Vrindavan.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer says that his endeavour has always been to take up whatever good work comes his way.

“This is my first show in 2022. The last TV show I did was ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, where I was playing a shy guy on screen. I was involved with some web series after that. An actor’s job is to entertain audiences. I always believe in making the best of what life offers me,” he shares.

At the end he concludes saying that a show which connects with the audience is always successful.

“A show is made by the amalgamation of the story and the characters. The storyline creates a base for the audiences and different characters add masala to it. I feel both work hand in hand in creating the best show. Creating a show that is relatable to audiences helps to make it a success,” the actor concludes.

