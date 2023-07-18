As they came for the launch of the song ‘Ve Kamleya’ from their upcoming romantic drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, the lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt opened up about their bond with director Karan Johar.

During the launch the two were asked about their bond they share with Karan, who has returned to the director’s chair after the 2016 film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Alia, who essays the character of Rani Chatterjee, an intellectual Bengali journalist, gave an honest answer, saying: “The appreciation that Ranveer and Karan has I haven’t seen anywhere else. Karan and I want to go with the flow. We just had fun.”

Ranveer rather had something funny to share about the 51-year-old filmmaker. He quipped: “Karan or mere andar aise mard hai jiske andar dilli ki aunty hai.”

Ranveer, who plays the character of a flamboyant Punjabi boy Rocky Randhawa, also revealed the reason why. “We talk about clothes, brand. There is a generous amount of humour throughout the film. Karan is a born entertainer. I just wake up and looked forward to go to the sets. It was a kind of friends get together.”

‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, and it also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The films talks about a couple with contrasting personalities who decide to live with each other’s families before getting married. The film was shot in Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia and Jammu & Kashmir.

The film will see Alia and Ranveer share screen space once again after the 2019 film ‘Gully Boy’, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present Dharma Productions film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the movie is all set to hit the big screen on July 28.

