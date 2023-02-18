ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranveer Singh steps on court for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023, gets clicked with Ben Affleck

NewsWire
0
0

A picture of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in which he can be seen along with ‘Gone Girl’ star Ben Affleck has gone viral on the Internet. The actor was in the US to participate in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023.

Ranveer Singh represented NBA India at the sporting event, which was held on February 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah in the US.

The ‘Gully Boy’ star was joined by ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam among others.

Affleck, who is known for his work in films like ‘Argo’ and ‘Good Will Hunting’, introduced all the players in the celebrity match.

Ranveer played for the former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade’s team. Team Dwyane took home the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game winner’s trophy.

The star-studded roster for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game included five-time Kane Brown, 21 Savage, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ star Janelle Monae, Cordae, Sinqua Walls and Everett Osborne, Latin global music icon-actor Nicky Jam, and wrestler The Miz.

20230218-202003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan dials Assam CM, seeks support for ‘Pathaan’ release

    Ayaz Ismail was in a Sufi space while composing ‘Ghulam-E-Ali’

    Did Alia Bhatt unfollow Rajamouli and delete ‘RRR’ posts on Instagram?

    Vidhi Pandya plays an ambitious and struggling writer in ‘Mose Chhal...