ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranveer Singh surprises ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant with a special gift

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh gifted a cloth-broach with ‘RS’ written on it to an ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Rishi Singh.

Ranveer, who came to promote his film ‘Cirkus’ with Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, and director Rohit Shetty, enjoyed the performances by different contestants but it was Rishi’s voice that made him groove on the track ‘Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai’, originally sung by S.P Balasubramaniam.

While giving him a cloth-broach, he said: “You are ready for playback singing. RS, aapne mausam badal diya hai. (RS you changed the atmosphere). There is a gift for you since you sung so well.”

Pointing towards Rohit, he added: “Ye RS ji aapke liye gift laaye hai.” (This RS brought a gift for you). RS (Rohit Shetty) ki taraf se RS (Ranveer Singh) dega RS (Rishi Singh) ko ye gift. (From RS, this RS will give a gift to RS).”

Pooja and Jacqueline also applauded his performance.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221216-174203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Medical personnel invited on sets of comedy show

    ‘Toofan’ had to be shot in real, raw locations: Rakeysh Mehra

    Aamir Khan on his first heartbreak: “She still doesn’t know”

    ‘BB16’: Salman says Sumbul Touqeer is obsessed with Shalin Bhanot