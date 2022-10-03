ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranveer Singh to launch DSP’s first Hindi non-film song ‘O Pari’

NewsWire
0
0

Well known south Indian music director Devi Sri Prasad, fondly called DSP by fans, is now all set to make his debut in the Hindi music industry with a non-film track titled ‘O Pari along with music mogul Bhushan Kumar on October 4.

Interestingly, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is to launch this song!

Ranveer and DSP are collaborating for the first time in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ and the actor says he is thrilled to launch the ace music director’s non-film music video to people pan India.

Devi Sri Prasad, who is popular in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has delivered several chartbusters in both Tamil and Telugu including ‘Ringa Ring’, ‘Daddy Mummy’, ‘Srivalli’ and ‘Oo Antava’ among others.

