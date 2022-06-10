Ranveer Singh has been known to push himself physically and now the actor is taking on a ‘Wild’ adventure, which seemingly is all for his lady love.

The adventure series will stream on Netflix and Netflix India dropped a teaser of the upcoming show today, June 10.

In this new series, Ranveer will once again be seen in a new avatar as he teams up with the famous thrill seeker Bear Grylls for what is touted to be India’s first interactive adventure special reality series which is being produced The Natural Studios along with Banijay Asia and the show will be available for streaming on Netflix starting July 8, 2022.

In the series, Ranveer Singh will be seen on a thrilling and gripping date with nature where he will have to learn some survival skills to manage in the wild and figure out how to fend for himself. He will endure all this to go and find a special rare flower for his lady love and wife, Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer’s wild outdoor adventure is set to take place in the stark and cold forests of Serbia. Meanwhile the interactive portion of the show comes from the fact that viewers get to choose the course that Ranveer will take on his journey.

It seems like Ranveer Singh never tires from pushing the envelope when it comes to entertainment.

The show is titled, ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls’ and it allows the viewers to be a part of Ranveer Singh’s treacherous journey where they have a say in what kind of adventure the star should partake in and feel like they are part of the action.

Audiences can also look forward to the dynamic and energetic banter that will no doubt happen between Bear Grylls and Ranveer Singh.

Speaking about the show, the VP-Content of Netflix India, Monika Shergill said, “We are excited to take audiences on the ultimate adventure with the high octane and unstoppable Ranveer Singh and the world’s best survival expert, Bear Grylls in ‘Ranveer vs Wild. with Bear Grylls’’. Netflix brings India’s first ever interactive adventure special that will give audiences all over the world the controls to test Ranveer Singh, as he pushes his boundaries in this adrenaline-pumping experience of a lifetime.”

Ranveer Singh shared a sneak peek of his upcoming adventure on his Twitter. He captioned it, “Jungle mein Mangal! Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @NetflixIndia”

Here is the tweet and teaser video:

Jungle mein Mangal ! 🤯🤯

Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @NetflixIndia 😎#RanveerVsWild pic.twitter.com/ue5wGVc2Ng — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 10, 2022

Besides this thrill-seeking reality series, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the upcoming movies, ‘Cirkus’ by Rohit Shetty and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ by Karan Johar.