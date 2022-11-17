ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranveer Singh wraps up ‘Cirkus’ shoot, hints at ‘master plans’ for promotions

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently bagged the Etoile d’Or (Golden Star) Award at the ongoing Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, shared an update with regards to his next movie ‘Cirkus’, which sees him joining forces with director Rohit Shetty once again after ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ (which saw him playing an extended cameo).

The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with Shetty from the sets of ‘Cirkus’. The two were seen sharing a light moment with actor Varun ‘Choocha’ Sharma and members of the crew in a retro set up with colourful cars, a signature of Shetty, all around. Rohit, true to his role of the director in the film, can be seen sitting on the grass with a walkie talkie tucked into his pocket.

Ranveer also hinted in his caption that the ‘master of mass blockbusters’ (Shetty) has some promotional ‘master plans’ up his sleeve.

Ranveer captioned the picture: “Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @fukravarun #CirkusThisChristmas.”

‘Cirkus’ also features an ensemble of the comedy stars of Hindi cinema including Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra, both of whom have worked with Rohit Shetty for the past 15 years in the ‘Golmaal’ comic verse.

20221117-133006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Krish Chauhan: Snehaltaji truly like a mother figure to me

    Actress Madhoo: I’m the biggest fan of Sai Pallavi

    Women screenwriters transforming narrative of Bollywood heroines

    ‘Phone Bhoot’ to be a part of ‘Chacha Chaudhary’ comic book