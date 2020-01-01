Canindia News

Ranveer Singh’s car hit by bike, actor unhurt

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE03

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had a minor road accident on Thursday when a motorbike brushed his car from behind in Bandra. The actor is unhurt and safe.

After the incident, the actor stepped out of his car to inspect the damage and drove off after a few minutes.

Sharing a video of the incident on his verified Instagram account, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote: “A minor incident occured when a bike brushed #RanveerSingh car in Bandra, we later snapped him entering another building.”

In the video shared by Bhayani, Ranveer can be seen waving at the paparazzi.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports biopic “83”, where he essays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer’s wife, actress Deepika Padukone, plays Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Sanjay Dutt returns to work, says he will ‘beat’ cancer in viral video

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

January Jones raises awareness for breast cancer

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Wish it was releasing in theatres: Aamir Khan on Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Billboard Music Awards 2020: Post Malone wins big

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

CBI refutes closure of SSR case, says probe still on

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

26 years on, Morgan Freeman looks back at ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ journey

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Exploiting creative liberty: PIL in Apex Court says OTT platforms abusing right to expression

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

‘Queen’ maker Vikas Bahl to make digital debut with crime comedy ‘Sunflower’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

‘Two And A Half Men’ actress Conchata Ferrell passes away at 77

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More