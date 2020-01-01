Ranveer Singh’s car hit by bike, actor unhurt

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had a minor road accident on Thursday when a motorbike brushed his car from behind in Bandra. The actor is unhurt and safe.

After the incident, the actor stepped out of his car to inspect the damage and drove off after a few minutes.

Sharing a video of the incident on his verified Instagram account, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote: “A minor incident occured when a bike brushed #RanveerSingh car in Bandra, we later snapped him entering another building.”

In the video shared by Bhayani, Ranveer can be seen waving at the paparazzi.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports biopic “83”, where he essays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer’s wife, actress Deepika Padukone, plays Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi.