The deck of April releases is stacked high and it already started off with the blockbuster release of Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which is a definite hit. Next up in the month are Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur starrer, ‘Jersey’, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’, and Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan starrer, ‘Runway 34’.

The lineup for the rest of the month looks equally interesting. It is unclear if any of these can surpass ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ though. Might not be likely as ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ also made a record in terms of the number of screens it opened in.

With all the hype on the April releases, fans are expressing their eagerness to see more of Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ avatar. The movie is due for release on May 13, 2022 and social media is lit up with comments and reactions from fans and followers demanding a theatrical release of the trailer for the movie.

Fans of the actor are excited to catch a glimpse of their favourite star and since the movie release is less than a month away, they feel it is time that they get a better idea of what the movie is all about.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the trailer for ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is set to be released on April 19. As per reports, the promotional activities for the movie will start as soon as the trailer is launched.

The source who reported about the trailer release stated, “The inside reports of Jayeshbhai Jordaar are very confident. Even Ranveer Singh is seen raving about the film in almost all his interviews. The film is said to have nicely blended comedy with a social message. Hence, it has the potential to work big time among all kinds of audiences. Even box office wise, the trade feels that the film can work well in cinemas.”

The production schedule for the movie is said to have wrapped up in February 2020 itself and it was initially supposed to be an October 2020 release, but the repeated pandemic waves kept delaying the release date from 2020 to August 2021, then again to February 2022, which also got delayed and now finally the movie is making its way to the big screen on May 13, 2022.

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is special to YRF (Yash Raj Films) as this movie will be kicking off the YRF50 celebrations (50th anniversary celebrations of Yash Raj Films). It is also believed that Aditya Chopra has big plans for the celebrations and for the movie. He is working towards creating a Hindi/English comic book series on Ranveer’s titular, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ character.

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani and the leading lady paired opposite Ranveer Singh is Shalini Pandey. She is the actress who played the lead in ‘Arjun Reddy’, the original Telugu version of Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’.