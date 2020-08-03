Canindia News

Ranveer Singh’s Monday mood is a scream!

by CanIndia New Wire Service

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Seems like Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is not in a very happy mood this Monday, going by his latest social media post.

Ranveer’s latest Instagram post is a monochrome picture where he makes an angry face, almost as if he is screaming at someone.

“Monday got me like #mondaymood,” he captioned the image, which currently has over 608K likes.

Known for his eccentric fashion style, Ranveer has always kept fans and followers entertained with his posts on social media.

