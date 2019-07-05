Ranveer unveils his Kapil Dev look from ’83’

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) On his 34th birthday on Saturday, actor Ranveer Singh unveiled his look from the upcoming film “’83” in which he will be seen playing the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev.

Ranveer took to Twitter to share his look. In the image, the “Padmaavat” star is seen sporting a bushy moustache and hairdo. He can be seen flipping a leather ball in his hand.

The actor captioned the image: “On my special day, here’s presenting the Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev.”

The movie will trace India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and actress Deepika Padukone will essay his wife Romi.

This will be the first time Ranveer and Deepika will be seen featuring together in a film after their wedding. The star couple have previously worked in films like “Padmaavat”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela”.

The rest of the cast, includes Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

“83” is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

