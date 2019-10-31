Ranveer’s ‘Govinda 2.0’ tweet gets 100 from Nagpur Police

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh took his fans back to the nineties by tweeting a few lines of the hit song “What is mobile number” from the Govinda-starrer “Haseena Maan Jaayegi”. While his fans gave him all quirky responses, Nagpur City Police also joined in the fun.

The actor shared an image which was shot for a magazine. He is seen posing with a phone.

He captioned it: “Whatt is mobile number? Whatt is your smile number? Whatt is your style number? karu kya dial number?”

Nagpur City Police responded with the helpline number: “100.”

One Twitter user wrote: “Trulyyy…Govinda 2.0 for this gen!”

Another posted a photo of his wife Deepika Padukone and wrote:” Dial anyone get cashback. Dear Ranveer,

#BSNL_dega_5pe6 enjoy longer conversations with your dear ones and earn rewards of upto Rs 50 p/m 6 Paise for every call made of more than 5 Minute duration.Offer valid from 1st Nov 2019 to 31st Dec #SWITCH_TO_BSNL @deepikapadukone.”

–IANS

nn/bg